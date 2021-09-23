UNCF Maya Angelou Women Who Lead Luncheon happening this Saturday

The virtual event will feature an awards presentation and a heartwarming tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — UNCF will host its 19th annual Maya Angelou Women Who Lead luncheon this Saturday, Sept. 25.

The virtual event will feature an awards presentation and a heartwarming tribute to Dr. Maya Angelou, as well as a live social hour showcasing the highly acclaimed “HATitude” competition.

In addition, the lauded event will feature a performance by Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi.

The event honors women corporate, community and civic leaders who have received positive recognition locally, statewide, nationally or internationally.

“The current health crisis continues to evolve, which increases the needs for our HBCUs and the students they serve,” Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF, said. “Many of those same students will be our future doctors, nurses, virologists, teachers and technologists—our next generation of pandemic frontliners. The need for college-educated graduates to ensure better futures for us all has only grown because of COVID-19, and donations are needed now more than ever.”

Proceeds benefit talented and deserving students across the United States who lack the financial support to get to and through college.

To register, please visit UNCF.org/MAWWLL. For more information, go to UNCF.org/Charlotte.

