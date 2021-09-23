CLT Happenings: 12 ways to ‘fall’ into this weekend in Charlotte

Autumn has officially arrived in the Queen City. Get into this sweater weather with Oktoberfests and the return of Festival in the Park this weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Festival in the Park @ Freedom Park

Charlotte’s lauded Festival in the Park returns this weekend at Freedom Park. Since 1964, this Queen City tradition celebrates the city’s culture through to-die-for eats, the Kings Drive Art Walk, homegrown vendors, epic musical performances, and more. You don’t want to miss out on the festivities, kicking off at 4 p.m. Friday and concluding at 5 p.m. Sunday. Find more information here.

Mecktoberfest @ The Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Make your way out to weekend two of Mecktoberfest. This weekend’s festivities will feature food, music, and all the award-winning local brews you can drink. Make your way out to the largest beer garden in the Southeast beginning Friday at 11 a.m. and concluding Sunday at 10 p.m. Entry to the event is free, and more information can be found here.

Charlotte Knights vs. Norfolk @ Truist Field

Get ready for epic fall baseball games at Truist Field. Come out for a Charlotte Knights game against the Norfolk Tides underneath the great Uptown skyscrapers. All three games will feature an epic fireworks show happening Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The games start at 7:04 p.m. Tickets start at $11 and can be purchased here.

The Schiele Museum Pumpkin Patch

Bring the family out to learn about perhaps the most important gem of the fall season: pumpkins! The Schiele Museum Pumpkin Patch program will lead visitors on a journey through the origin story of pumpkins, their growing habits, traditional uses, and more. Kicking off Friday and running until Oct. 31, tickets for the Pumpkin Patch are $7 for non-members ages one year and older, and are $5 for Schiele Members. Tickets can be purchased here.

Pups ‘N Pints

Looking for a Furever? Look no further than Pups ‘N Pints, a pet adoption event where visitors can drink to their heart’s desire and take a furry friend. All proceeds benefit South Charlotte Dog Rescue. The event kicks off Saturday, Sept. 25 at 113 McDonald Street near Mary O’Neil’s and runs from noon to 5 p.m. Be sure to stick around for the After Hours Concert happening from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and featuring local favorite Sonic AlgoRhythm. Tickets can be purchased at Mary O'Neill's or Passionate Paws Animal Hospital locations. Find more information here.

Oktoberfest @ Cabarrus Brewing Company

Get your autumn on at the sixth annual Oktoberfest at Cabarrus Brewing Company, kicking off on Friday, Sept. 24. The celebration will feature food trucks, live music, activities such as axe throwing and beer releases, and much more. This free event will run from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 3. Find more information here.





Ongoing Events

Food Truck Friday

SCarowinds!

Face your darkest fears at SCarowinds this weekend. Hoards of hungry zombies, jaw-dropping mazes, and epic coaster thrills await your arrival at the ultimate fright fest of the Carolinas. The fright-fest is open now, and you can visit the whole weekend long start at $40. Tickets are available for purchase here.

Immersive Van Gogh @ Camp North End

Come out to experience the lauded Immersive Van Gogh exhibit at Camp North End. The exhibit features 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh’s oeuvre. The event will run through Sunday, October 31. Tickets start at $39 and can be purchased here.

River Jam @ The Whitewater Center

Spend a weekend at the U.S. National Whitewater Center getting active and jamming out to some amazing indie acts under a Carolina sunset at River Jam. Brother Smith is set to take the stage Friday, and Aaron Kamm & The One Drops will close Saturday. All events are free; see more details here.

Live Under The Oaks @ Birkdale Village

Kick your weekend off with a little shopping and live music at the Grove at Birkdale Village every Friday evening from April to October this year. This week’s performer is Thirsty Horses, and the event will feature an onsite bar provided by Red Rocks Cafe. The event is free and will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Find more information here.

Markets + More