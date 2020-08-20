Union County school moves to Plan C after 2 staff members test positive for COVID-19

Several staff members may have been exposed to the virus, Union County Public Schools reports.

MONROE, N.C. — Two staff members at Poplin Elementary have tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, several staff members may have been exposed to the virus, Union County Public Schools reports.

In consultation with Union County Public Health, the district has made the decision to close Poplin Elementary for students and staff Aug. 20 - Sept. 7. During this time, all students and staff will work remotely until the school reopens on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

"Because the health and safety of our students and staff is extremely important, Union County Public Schools staff is working with the individuals and Union County Public Health to determine who has been in close contact with the persons who tested positive. According to NC General Statute 115C-21A, UCPS is unable to publicly identify the persons involved.

In addition, UCPS is following guidance from the Union County Health Department to address the cases. If a student had direct contact with the persons involved, parents will receive a letter from the Union County Public Health Department. In addition, a school nurse or a Union County Public Health staff member will follow up with the family.