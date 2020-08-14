"We are ready to see you" | school leaders prepare for the start to school

For CMS students, their homes will now turn into the classroom and teachers are asking for patience.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the start of school approaches, cases of COVID-19 in kids is rising.

"There's still a lot of unknowns," Melissa Easley CMS Middle School Teacher said.

"It's tremendously stressful on everyone, on parents, on students, on teachers were relying on technology which is probably going to be faulty and we're going to have a lot of bums in the road," Justin Parmenter, CMS Teacher/ Regional director for North Carolina Association of Educators said.

Meanwhile, in Gaston County students will go back under plan B, a hybrid of virtual and in-person learning.

"That's the most important thing we want our students to know is that we are ready to see you" Rebecca Huffstetler, Gaston County Principal said.

This after Gaston County Schools reports it's first positive COVID-19 case among staff.

If an outbreak occurs, school officials say going fully remote could be an option.

"I think that if we see that that is something we need to implement, Plan C I think that it's something we may consider," Todd Hagans Gaston County Schools Chief Communications Officer said.

Union County schools also going back to the classroom, despite teachers protesting.

"We are trying to persuade the board to go to remote learning to start off. We just want to see the numbers come down," Lisa O'Connor Union County Teacher said.

But teachers are hopeful, as students learn during the age of COVID-19.