New 'bed tower' coming to Atrium Health campus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health is expanding on its flagship campus with a new 12-story, advanced care facility.

The 1.1 million-square-foot facility, near uptown Charlotte, is scheduled to open in 2027.

“This state-of-the-art medical facility will not only add to the Queen City skyline as the largest structure on our campus, but it will serve as a ‘beacon of hope’ for so many patients and community members and provide the quaternary care needs of the future in order to accommodate the incredible growth of Charlotte and beyond,” Ken Haynes, president of the Southeast Region for Advocate Health, which Atrium Health is a part, said. “With acute care beds, operating rooms and an emergency department within its walls, a first-time mother will give birth to a healthy baby girl, a grandfather will undergo cutting-edge surgery and a neighbor will receive emergency care at a moment’s notice. I’m sure our founders of Carolinas Medical Center would be very proud to see all that we have accomplished in fulfilling their dream of providing the highest level of care for all in the greater Charlotte community.”

Their new "bed tower" will include modernized patient rooms, an emergency department, as well as open public spaces. Atrium Health said they saw a need for the new building, as the community continues to grow.

At full occupancy, the new facility is expected to offer:

448 patient rooms, which will include built-in capability to adapt to future technology

38 operating rooms

16 procedure rooms

A pod-style emergency department with 62 exam rooms

A new helipad

An open core model for the nursing units on inpatient floors, designed to facilitate collaboration between teammates and maximize visibility and access into patient rooms

Dedicated space on each floor for teammate health and well-being

