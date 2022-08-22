Atrium Health launches new mobile medicine unit thanks to a $1.2 million donation from The Tepper Foundation

The unit funded will provide primary care/screenings in the South Market.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Atrium Health dispatched the first of four mobile medicine units designed to provide high-quality, equitable healthcare in underprivileged communities in the region.

According to a news release from Atrium, the unit was made possible by a $1.2 million gift from The Tepper Foundation.

The gift will advance Atrium Health’s efforts to address the underlying needs of patients by extending social service resources to individuals through community health workers, referral navigators, and the Atrium Health Community Resource Hub.

The unit funded will provide primary care/screenings in the South Market. Other community funders are supporting two additional primary care mobile units for the West and North Market, as well as a women’s care unit – for a total of four mobile units to hit the road by year’s end.

“This innovative care model supports Atrium Health’s efforts to offer patients convenient access to care where they live, work, and play,” David Tepper, owner of Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC, said. “Our organizations share the same passion for empowering people in high-risk communities to improve and achieve their best health.”

