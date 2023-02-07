Camino Vida receives $50K grant to continue health and wellness program for Charlotte's Latino community

Thanks to a new grant, a local non profit was able to seek solutions in helping improve the health of the Latino community.

Charlotte's Latino population was reported as one of the fastest growing in Mecklenburg County.

Paulina Martinez, director of health and wellness at Camino Vida, said, "In just about the past 10 years, they've grown about 52%. And there's limited organizations that work directly or offer direct services to the community."

While Camino has been providing services for the past 25 years, Camino Vida's health and wellness program started in 2021. She said the recent grant is making a positive impact.

"It's really hard to find programs like this in their own language and also having the staff to be part of the same community," Martinez said. "What we do in our cooking classes or nutritional programs, all of our classes and recipes are tailored to the Hispanic diet, the Latino diet. So we don't want to change what they're eating. We just want to kind of figure out how to make it healthier."

Martinez said this new grant will help continue Camino Vida's one year program in chronic disease management.

Martinez explained, "We get our referrals from the clinic if they need any type of requirement, which is type two diabetes, hypertension, high triglycerides, high cholesterol, or obesity."

She said seeing the clients' transformation is a testament to the program's success.

Referring to a current client at Camino Vida, Martinez described her journey. She said, "She actually lost 20 pounds and she was also on our one year program. She had high cholesterol and hypertension and now she's just normal."