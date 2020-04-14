CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Many of the people Charlotte-based Care Ring deals with have underlying health conditions — now, the whole focus is keeping them as healthy as possible and out of the hospitals during this crisis.

Jean Skinner has had a rough few weeks. She lost her job and her home —she has high blood pressure, high anxiety, and no insurance. But she got the care that she needs thanks to Care Ring.

"Oh my God I love these people," Skinner said. "The nurses, everybody has been amazing."

Care Ring has a team of 1,600 doctors who treat Charlotteans who don’t have insurance. The number of patients they typically see in a day has doubled since the virus hit.

"We're hearing from lots of folks in the community impacted by this they no longer have insurance laid off," Executive Director Don Jonas said. "So we're starting to see even more people beyond what we see as people who have been low income for a long time — seeing more who have very recently fallen into this situation."

Much of the work they're doing is through a brand new tele-doc system that got up and running so fast FEMA has reached out for advice. The goal is to keep patients as healthy as possible right now.

Skinner says Care Ring has been a lifeline.

"They've helped me get my medications, they’ve helped me with food," Skinner said. "They’ve been awesome."

