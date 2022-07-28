Similac led to premature baby's death, Charlotte mom claims in lawsuit

Brianna Anthony said her daughter, Reign, was born prematurely and fed formula reportedly proven to be dangerous for babies born pre-term.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte mother has filed a lawsuit against baby formula giant Abbott, claiming the company has misled parents into thinking its Similac baby formula is safe for use with premature babies.

Brianna Anthony claims in her suit she gave birth to her daughter Reign in June 2021 at only 23 weeks. Anthony said Reign was relatively healthy for a baby born so prematurely but still required a feeding tube and breathing machine to help. Eventually, a doctor reportedly told Anthony they would be switching Reign over to Similac, but Anthony said she protested the idea because of her own research. However, she said the doctor went ahead and used Similac.

The lawsuit states Reign eventually became sick and passed away in September 2021, just days after her body started retaining fluid and her organs shut down.

Anthony's suit said Reign developed necrotizing enterocolitis or NEC. According to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, it's caused by bacteria invading the intestine wall, which can cause an infection and inflammation that destroys the wall. NEC can lead to death in premature infants.

The lawsuit cites several studies claiming baby formulas based on cow's milk, like Abbott's Similac, were more likely to cause NEC in premature infants than a diet using human breast milk.

Read the lawsuit below:

Anthony's lawsuit goes on to claim Abbott's marketing misled parents, doctors and hospitals to think Similac and other cow's milk-based formulas were safe for premature babies, didn't provide enough risk warnings and had a duty to provide those warnings. Her attorneys have requested a jury trial to determine damages.

Abbott provided the following response to WCNC Charlotte:

We are sorry to hear this and our hearts go out to this family.

Abbott has spent decades researching, developing, testing and producing formulas and fortifiers for premature infants, and countless infants have benefitted tremendously from these products. These allegations are without merit, advancing a theory promoted by plaintiffs’ lawyers rather than the medical community, which considers these products part of the standard of care for premature infants.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Anthony's attorneys for a response.

Abbott has recently faced a crisis amidst a shortage of baby formula in the U.S. The company had to shut down a production plant in Michigan for several months after the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found bacteria and unsanitary conditions there, and then it was shut down again after severe storms and flooding in June 2022. The plant eventually re-opened earlier in July.