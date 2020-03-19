HILDEBRAN, N.C. — Burke County Schools launched a daycare program at five different sites for families who need to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The county is one of the only districts in the region to offer daycare, which costs families $15 a day.

As parents drop their children off at a daycare site, a school employee takes each child's temperature, and they ask parents if they have fever-like symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has a fever.

Ann Effler is Hildebran Elementary School's before-school and after-school director, and she said many parents are thrilled with the program.

"They have been so appreciative," Effler said. "They were just, 'thank you guys so much for opening and helping us out.'"

The county cared for 63 kids Thursday though the county expects more families to sign up.

RELATED: Charlotte at-home daycare faces second crisis in matter of weeks after tornado, coronavirus crisis

RELATED: Here's why some daycares in North Carolina are still open

The program prioritizes spots for children of healthcare workers, front-line employees and people who need child care so they can stay employed.

The district routinely cleans and disinfects every classroom, and every teacher staffing a daycare site must get their temperature checked.

For more information on the program and daycare sites, click here.

MORE NEWS ON WCNC.COM:

Kansas basketball star back home in Charlotte missing March Madness

Is social distancing getting you down? These Charlotte dogs are looking for a staycation

Gaston County nurse stuck in Peru due to coronavirus

$90 hand sanitizer? Price gouging complaints soar during coronavirus outbreak

Gun sales spike sales for 'self protection' during Coronavirus outbreak