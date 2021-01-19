Cabarrus County lowers age requirement to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Starting Tuesday, adults 65 and older can schedule an appointment to receive a coronavirus vaccination. The previous age requirement was 75.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues across North Carolina, including Cabarrus County, where health officials have lowered the age requirement for the general public to receive their vaccination.

Starting Tuesday, Cabarrus County will allow adults 65 and older to schedule an appointment to receive the vaccine. Previously, the minimum age was 75 for adults, regardless of health conditions or living situation. But unlike when the shots were first administered to the public, appointments will be required, so gone are the long lines of people waiting to get their vaccination at mobile vaccine stations.

Marcella Beam, the public information officer for Cabarrus Health Alliance, said on Jan. 6 the county was upset over people waiting in line without a guarantee they'd be vaccinated.

"I think we just feel bad we've got people in line waiting and we don't want that, we want to get them through as quick as possible, but it is a vaccine it is a medical process and we have to follow those procedures," Beam said.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance will also begin giving out second doses to those who were among the first to get the initial shot. This group includes health care workers and skilled workers who are employed at nursing homes. People who received the first shot can now make appointments to get the second dose to be fully vaccinated.

Appointment slots are filling up fast as the Cabarrus Health Alliance can add them. For those who were fortunate enough to secure a lot, it's well worth the effort.