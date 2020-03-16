CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of cases of COVID-19, or novel coronavirus, continue to climb across the Carolinas and United States Monday.

As of 6 a.m. Monday, there are now 28 cases in South Carolina and 32 in North Carolina. Four of those North Carolina COVID-19 cases are in Mecklenburg County. Nationwide, there are over 3,700 cases of coronavirus and so far, 69 Americans have died from the virus.

Schools in North Carolina and South Carolina will be closed for at least the next two weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended every event with more than 50 people present be canceled for the next eight weeks. This would include weddings, funerals, parties and more.

This blog will be updated as new information becomes available. For the latest breaking news alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

