Charlotte area hospitals say they're nearing or at capacity as hospitalizations continue to rise

Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health said they are all nearing or at capacity as the vast majority of COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Three of Charlotte's largest hospital systems held a joint news conference Thursday morning to discuss the recent rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

"As the three largest healthcare providers in the region, we’ve come together to really try to share with you the impact that we’re seeing within the community," Dr. Sid Fletcher, senior vice president and chief clinical officer for Novant Health, said.

Novant Health, Atrium Health and CaroMont Health said they are all nearing or at capacity. During the news conference, they said the majority of people they're treating (who are very sick) are unvaccinated.

"We are at or nearing capacity at all of our facilities, we are very challenged and we are going to need the communities help," Fletcher said.

RIGHT NOW - @NovantHealth @AtriumHealth and @CaroMontHealth are holding a joint press conference to discuss COVID in the Charlotte area. They are nearing or at capacity, the vast majority of COVID patients are unvaccinated @wcnc pic.twitter.com/WHaXtO6CfZ — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) September 2, 2021

Health officials said the COVID-19 patients they're seeing are younger and it's particularly heartbreaking because they believe much of it is preventable.

As of Thursday, Sept. 2, 1,000 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 92% of which are unvaccinated. Health officials also report that only four of the patients on life support are vaccinated, further demonstrating the importance and urgency to get your vaccine.

As we head into another holiday weekend, health officials are stressing vaccination and masking.

"Wear a mask do what you can to prevent getting sick yourself and potentially spreading to others," officials said. "Reconsider travel if you are unvaccinated and high risk."

