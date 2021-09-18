A Charlotte-area firefighter died of COVID-19. A week later, his wife passed away too

Tim and Amee Hager leave behind four children, the youngest of whom is just six years old.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of beloved firefighter Jeffrey Hager already had to deal with losing him to COVID-19. Now, the Hager family is facing another tragic loss to the virus: his wife.

WCNC Charlotte previously reported Jeffrey Hager's passing on Sept. 11. He had served for several years with both the Charlotte Fire Department and the Huntersville Fire Department in recent years. The Huntersville department had previously requested help for the Hager family before Jeffrey's passing.

Needing some prayers for one of our members & his family. A dedicated, beloved member & a VERY active public servant & his family. Not often we ask for help…we often avoid it. We’re the helpers. But we need your help today. #OneTownOneTeam #HagerStrong https://t.co/t9nQqaXiI2 pic.twitter.com/Mk1UroPoAt — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) September 10, 2021

Just over a week later, his wife Amee also lost her fight against the virus. An update from Amee's parents in a CaringBridge journal on Saturday shared the news.

The entry cites Psalm 34:18 to open it up: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit". Amee's parents say in their post they try to find comfort knowing Jeff and Amee are together again but are heartbroken for the four children they leave behind. Huntersville Fire previously said the children are aged 6, 7, 13, and 14. They were being cared for by family members while their parents were in the hospital.

The full post from Amee's parents follows:

To our dear friends and family, it is with broken hearts that we share this with you. Our precious Amee has lost the battle with this horrible Covid. She is no longer in pain or struggling to breathe. Her lungs are filled with the sweet breath of Jesus, our Lord and Savior.

I know that Jeff was standing at the gates of Heaven with a sly smile, waiting to give her a big hug and a kiss!

Our hearts are shattered and there are no words to explain the pain and grief we are feeling. I only pray that we can find the right words to tell Amee and Jeff’s precious children that now, both their parents are gone.

If you are not vaccinated…..please go and get it. You cannot be replaced! Don’t leave your families behind to deal with this kind of pain and grief!

Although we may be a mess at the moment, we know that we belong to a God who rebuilds and restores!

So hug your kids tonight, hold them tight, and let them know how much you love them…because there is no promise of a tomorrow, only now!