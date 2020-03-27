CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

The United States leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases

The United States has the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the world, according to Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. passed both Italy and China Thursday and now has 85,991 cases as of 4 a.m. ET Friday morning. Nearly 1,300 people in the U.S. have died and 753 have recovered.



There are more than 533,000 cases around the world with 24,000 deaths and 122,000 recovered.

