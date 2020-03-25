CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina health officials are reporting the state's first two deaths associated with COVID-19 coronavirus.

A person from Cabarrus County died Tuesday from complications with the virus. The patient was in their late 70s and had several underlying medical conditions, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The second patient was a person from Virginia, who was traveling through North Carolina. That person was in their 60s, according to DHHS. Neither person has been identified at this time. There have been seven deaths in South Carolina associated with the virus. As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are 142 positive cases of coronavirus in Mecklenburg County.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones. This is a stark warning that for some people COVID-19 is a serious illness. All of us must do our part to stop the spread by staying at home as much as possible and practicing social distancing,” said Governor Roy Cooper.

