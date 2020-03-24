CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 420
- Cases in South Carolina: 298, with 5 deaths
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 106
- South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is prohibiting public gatherings of people greater than 3 in a new executive order
LIST | These Charlotte-area grocery stores are offering special hours just for seniors during the coronavirus outbreak
For the latest COVID-19 updates delivered to your inbox, sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter.
Gov. Cooper announces closures of several businesses by Wednesday at 5 p.m.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order lowering the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people.
The order takes effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. This will mean the closure of the following types of facilities:
- Bingo Parlors, including those operated by charitable organizations
- Bowling Alleys
- Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, indoor trampolines, etc.)
- Health Clubs
- Indoor Pools
- Live Performance Venues
- Movie Theaters
- Skating Rinks
- Spas
- Sweepstakes Lounges
- Video game arcades
- Barber Shops
- Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)
- Hair Salons
- Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers
- Massage Parlors
- Tattoo Parlors
Cats to operate on a modified schedule
Starting Wednesday, CATS will operate modified service, including CATS buses, LYNX Blue Line and Special Transportation Services. All service will be FREE during this time.
RELATED: Coronavirus concerns cause changes to end of year testing, grades