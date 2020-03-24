CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 420

420 Cases in South Carolina: 298, with 5 deaths

298, with 5 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 106

106 South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is prohibiting public gatherings of people greater than 3 in a new executive order

Gov. Cooper announces closures of several businesses by Wednesday at 5 p.m.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order lowering the threshold to ban mass gatherings of more than 50 people.

The order takes effect Wednesday at 5 p.m. This will mean the closure of the following types of facilities:

Bingo Parlors, including those operated by charitable organizations

Bowling Alleys

Indoor Exercise Facilities (e.g. gyms, yoga studios, indoor trampolines, etc.)

Health Clubs

Indoor Pools

Live Performance Venues

Movie Theaters

Skating Rinks

Spas

Sweepstakes Lounges

Video game arcades

Barber Shops

Beauty Salons (including waxing and hair removal centers)

Hair Salons

Nail Salons/Manicure/Pedicure Providers

Massage Parlors

Tattoo Parlors

Cats to operate on a modified schedule

Starting Wednesday, CATS will operate modified service, including CATS buses, LYNX Blue Line and Special Transportation Services. All service will be FREE during this time.

