Coronavirus trends ticking up in North Carolina

Hospital admissions for COVID-19 were up 46% from last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New data from North Carolina health officials indicates COVID-19 cases are climbing again, reaching numbers not seen since winter 2021.

According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NC DHHS), more than 1,500 people were admitted to the hospital this week, a 46% increase over the last week's admissions rate. Almost 22,000 virus cases were also reported.

The spread of the virus in Mecklenburg County remains at a medium level according to CDC data. While 95% of the county has had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, about 70% have completed their primary series of shots.

NC DHHS data also told a similar story across the state: 78% of all adults in the Tar Heel State have at least one vaccine dose, along with 30% of children and teens. 59% of the state's total population has received at least one dose of the original booster shot, while only 20% have received the updated booster.

Health experts are urging people to get the updated shot to help combat the spread of certain variants of the virus, chiefly the omicron strain and its subvariants. On Wednesday, Politico reported the World Health Organization (WHO) was concerned about the XBB.1.5 sub-variant, which was overtaking other COVID variants as the dominant strain.