NC Gov. Roy Cooper confirmed the state's first case of community spread

Cases in North Carolina: 261

261 Cases in South Carolina: 174, with 3 deaths

174, with 3 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 77

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

President Trump signs legislation allowing veterans on GI Bill to continue receiving benefits despite online classes

Saturday, President Donald Trump signed into law legislation co-sponsored by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) allowing veterans on the GI Bill to continue receiving full benefits as colleges and universities transition to online classes due to COVID-19.

According to Tillis, there were more than 34,000 student veterans using their GI Bill benefits in North Carolina as of the 2017-18 academic year.

The GI Bill determines student veterans’ benefits based on if they attend a university in person as opposed to an online program. The bill ensures student veterans will still receive full benefits even if the universities they usually attend in-person move to online classes.

SC Governor to allow restaurants to sale sealed containers of beer, wine to-go

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has asked "construction contractors and others in the skilled trade industry" to donate any personal protective equipment they can to healthcare workers and state agencies.

Gov. McMaster also issued Executive Order 2020-12, directing the Department of Revenue to allow restaurants to include sealed containers of beer and wine for curbside pickup or “to-go” orders only.

This does not authorize open containers or apply to delivery services.

The governor also directed the Department of Revenue to move the state’s income tax deadline to July 15, which is also the new federal income tax deadline.

Other state taxes will remain delayed until June 1.