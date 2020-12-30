COVID-19 forcing celebration changes in Charlotte this New Year’s Eve

Restaurants and law enforcement all finding new safes to keep people safe heading into 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — New Year’s Eve 2020 means new celebrations due to COVID-19 restrictions, but some say that’s not stopping the fun. Many say they still plan to ring in the new year even with coronavirus safety in mind.

As a result of the coronavirus lockdowns, one Charlotte duo created The Hang Up offering culinary and cocktail packages for an at-home New Year’s Eve celebration in light of Governor Roy Cooper’s 10 p.m. curfew.

“If we can bring a restaurant to Charlotte that experience but even better to our household why not do so,” The Hang Up co-founder Katie McKeown said.

The Hang Up said along with their services, masking, sanitizing and social distancing measures will still apply.

“It’s almost like catering just with more safety basically,” The Hang Up co-founder Asantae Mickle said.

As for those choosing to still head out to bring in 2021, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said they are prepared, but adjusting to some changes like no driver’s license checkpoints this year in order to limit constant interaction between troopers and drivers. Yet the patrol presence will still be there.

“More troopers in the evening to combat that and catch those impaired drivers before they cause a collision hurting themselves or someone else,” State Highway Patrol Trooper Ray Pierce said.

Troopers will also work to properly enforce the new cocktails to-go this year too.

Nonetheless, the threat of a potential DWI is still there if you plan to drink this New Year’s Eve.

“It doesn’t much matter if you’re leaving a bar, or a friend’s house or even a family get-together,” DWI Attorney Bill Powers said.