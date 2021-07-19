With a new school year starting soon, concerns about students and COVID-19 get the spotlight again

A COVID-19 outbreak at Camp Daniel Boone in Canton forced the camp to end early

CANTON, N.C. — Dozens of campers prepared to take part in Camp Daniel Boone for Boy Scouts hosted in Canton, North Carolina, but health officials say the camp had to end early when three out-of-state campers tested positive for COVID-19 during the stay.

Haywood County Health and Human services says all campers were notified of the potential exposure. This outbreak was also a reminder of how prevalent the virus still is among our communities especially for unvaccinated populations like children under 12 years old.

“Children have died from coronavirus, children can have long COVID, children can have inflammatory syndrome with devastating consequences," Dr. Frita Fisher said.

Some parents share similar COVID-19 safety concerns with their students returning back to school for the fall. Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools parent Kristin Tarlton says it's important for her rising 6th-grade student to learn in-person, but to do so safely.

“I think for her sanity and her education she really needs to go back to school," Tarlton said.

But wearing masks and consistent handwashing is still a top priority.

“I’m a single mom so I need to make sure I’m healthy for my daughter and I need to make sure my daughter is healthy for her sake as well as mine," Tarlton said.

As for the canceled camp, Boy Scouts of America says all registrants will receive a full refund.

Looking ahead to the return to school, in a statement CMS says the district plans to follow guidelines from state government and health officials when it comes to masks in school.