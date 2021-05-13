Mecklenburg County health leaders encouraged by CDC guidance, urge vaccinations

Health director Gibbie Harris' message was clear: if you want to ditch the mask, get the shot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County public health leaders are set to discuss new updates in the fight against COVID-19 amidst new guidance updates at the national level.

The Mecklenburg County Health Department is hosting its weekly coronavirus briefing Thursday afternoon, where health director Gibbie Harris is expected to provide more details on local efforts to boost vaccination rates after weeks of plateauing numbers on that front. The latest data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows a declining percent positive rate statewide, now at 5.1%, but the percentage of adults partially vaccinated is at 51%, still inching towards a goal of getting two-thirds of all adults partially vaccinated. 45.5% of all adults in North Carolina are, however, fully vaccinated.

These numbers come as the CDC eased guidance Thursday on indoor mask usage for fully vaccinated people. The CDC says people who are completely protected against the virus can drop their masks in most indoor settings like offices and schools, but still says masks are recommended in tighter quarters like buses and planes. Additionally, masks are no longer recommended for fully vaccinated people outdoors, even in crowds.

At the local level, health director Gibbie Harris says 42% of all adults are partially vaccinated and almost 36% fully vaccinated. She took time to acknowledge that the metrics were improving and that outreach to underserved communities remained strong. She also discussed logistical issues with getting state-level data, but turned back to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine for administration to kids aged 12-15 years old. Harris said there was great interest in clinics to get kids vaccinated.

Harris went on to discuss the updated CDC guidance. Harris says this was great news and said studies affirm the effectiveness against the virus. She expressed support but noted North Carolina is still under certain executive orders. Harris predicted Gov. Roy Cooper would quickly pivot to drop the order. However, Harris hammered home that only those who are fully vaccinated can drop masks and called for citizens who weren't vaccinated and who wanted to ditch the mask to get vaccinated.

I hope people are listening to this and I am strongly encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, Harris says.



"If you like not wearing masks indoors... go get vaccinated," Harris adds.



She says if you don't, wearing a mask is the only to protect yourself and others. @wcnc — Hunter Sáenz (@Hunt_Saenz) May 13, 2021

When WCNC Charlotte's Hunter Sáenz asked about people possibly lying about their vaccination status, Harris said health leaders like her and medical director Dr. Meg Sullivan are trying to appeal to good faith, trying to encourage people who aren't vaccinated yet to keep wearing masks.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the office of Gov. Roy Cooper to see if the new CDC guidance changed anything at the state level. In a response emailed back to us, press secretary Dory MacMillan said the state will review before making more decisions:

The CDC announcement today on masks shows the important benefits of vaccinations. North Carolina two weeks ago removed the outdoor mask mandate, but the indoor mask mandate remains in effect while state health officials review the specific CDC recommendations.