'Davidson is very prepared to handle this' | 3 students test positive for UK variant of COVID-19 at Davidson College

On Wednesday, Davidson College sent an email to students about the confirmed cases of the UK variant.

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The COVID-19 UK variant has been identified at Davidson College.

The school said they’ve found three cases of the new UK strain, and ‘those students’ close contacts were placed into quarantine.'

Researchers say the UK variant is doubling in the U.S. every ten days and is more transmissible than other strains. It was previously identified in Mecklenburg County.

As of Friday morning, the CDC’s website shows 21 cases of the UK variant in North Carolina. Now, WCNC Charlotte is learning some of the cases are at Davidson College.

“I’m definitely more worried about the variant just because it’s easier to spread,” Emmitt Sklar, a senior at Davidson College, said.

According to the email, there were three cases of the UK variant identified, and ‘those students’ close contacts were placed into quarantine’.

“The more information the safer I feel because I can assess the situation better for myself,” Sklar said.

“Davidson’s been really good about being transparent,” said Madeline Buitendorp, a junior who helped found the College Crisis initiative, a student-driven research lab on campus that focuses on topics like the pandemic.

“Having that background, I’m less likely to get freaked out by hearing that we have a new variant,” Buitendorp said.

Instead, Buitendorp said the new variant is a reminder to be vigilant about following health guidelines.

“I’m probably the first to say you need to put a mask on,” Buitendorp said.

Davidson College sent WCNC Charlotte the following statement:

“Davidson combines rigorous testing, contact tracing, clear health and safety guidelines and the strong, shared support within our community to help prevent spread of COVID-19. The college is testing all students at least twice a week, a regimen that started at the beginning of the semester, and our testing partner screens for variants. The health and safety of our community remains our top priority, and we continue to monitor the spread of variants and draw on the expertise of public health officials and our own faculty.

The testing data drives a contact tracing program that has proven effective in limiting the spread of the coronavirus. The majority of cases in the past two weeks were already in quarantine or enhanced precautions, meaning they were removed from interaction with the campus community before they tested positive. This reduces the chance that they were able to transmit the virus.

The College’s COVID-19 response team is in regular contact with public health officials at the county, state and federal level and will carefully consider any new guidance in an effort to ensure the health and safety of the Davidson College community. While the viruses are slightly different, the way to prevent transmission remains the same: wear a mask, 6 feet of physical distance and careful hand-washing. “



“Davidson is very prepared to handle this,” Buitendorp said.

Sklar said he had a close contact who was isolated before testing positive for COVID 19 because of contact tracing; Sklar said it’s reassuring that’s being done on campus.