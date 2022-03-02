FEMA strike team that helped Medic rolls out from Mecklenburg County

Eight additional ambulances and 16 extra staffers were part of the team that helped Medic for just under two months.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nearly two months after Medic got help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency during the surge of COVID-19's omicron variant, the strike team sent by FEMA has now rolled out of Mecklenburg County.

The FEMA strike team consisting of eight extra ambulances and 16 staff members arrived on Jan. 5. They originally were set to stay in town for about two weeks but ended up staying to help past the one-month mark. The team will depart from the county on Wednesday.

The added support came when Medic said they were averaging more than 40 calls per day tied to the coronavirus. As of the week of Feb. 21, those calls dropped to about six or seven per day.