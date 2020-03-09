Gaston County leaders to update COVID-19 response Thursday

Gaston County officials are expected to announce a new program and update the county's case data and testing information.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County leaders are expected to announce a new campaign tied to helping stop the spread of COVID-19 Thursday afternoon, as well as update the county's latest case data and trends.

According to the Gaston County coronavirus dashboard, the county has 1,195 active cases. So far, Gaston County has reported 4,149 positive tests, with 11.59% of all tests coming back positive. Sixty-six people deaths in the county have been related to COVID-19.

North Carolina health officials reported 1,129 new cases on Wednesday, down from Tuesday's report of over 2,100. North Carolina DHHS has reported 170,553 lab-confirmed cases with 2,779 deaths as of Wednesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper announced North Carolina will begin "Phase 2.5" of coronavirus reopening Friday. This will allow gyms and museums to reopen with limited capacity. Fitness studios can open with 30% capacity, while museums and aquariums are permitted to open with 50% capacity. Bars and other entertainment venues, such as concert halls, remain closed.

