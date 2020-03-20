CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte's Sarah French took a few minutes to call her 100-year-old grandma the other day in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
We let you listen in to that call, here's how it went.
Grandma: Hello.
Sarah: Whatcha doing?
Grandma: [laughs] I just turned on the news and it said we may have 22 cases in Arkansas. I've never been through anything like this.
Sarah: Not even the Great Depression?
Grandma: Oh, I went through the Great Depression. But I was just a kid and I didn't even know it was a depression. You know, I mean we just didn't have everything. We'd look at catalogs and just wish we had 'em but knew we couldn't get them.
Grandma: See, we didn't have television, and so we didn't see a lot that was going on. Well, I wouldn't call this like the Great Depression, not in the least.
Grandma: Are you washing your hands real often?
Sarah: I'm washing them, all the time! Trying to get my kids to wash them too, but they love to sneeze all over me.
Grandma: [laughs]
Grandma: I wonder how Tom Hanks and his wife are doing? They have - they have the virus.
Sarah: Yes, I saw that they just released them from the hospital and now they're finishing up their quarantine at home or out of the hospital.
Grandma: [uh-huh]
Sarah: They're doing self-isolation. And so I think he's good.
Sarah: Is he your favorite actor?
Grandma: Yeah, he's a great actor. Great man too.
Sarah French's mother will turn 101 years old on March 29. Her family was going to visit her, but to keep their distance, a phone call will have to do.
OTHER STORIES ON WCNC
RELATED: Woman celebrates 99th birthday despite coronavirus social distancing
RELATED: Tom Hanks gives coronavirus update: No fever but 'the blahs'
RELATED: Cases of coronavirus continue to rise across Carolina: Real-time updates Friday, March 20
RELATED: Virtual events calendar: Stream music festivals, cooking demos and more