Labor Day and business reopenings intersect this weekend; here's how to pick the safest activities

Health officials warn COVID-19 spikes have followed all major holidays. On top of that, North Carolina has entered Phase 2.5.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolinians have a new buffet of activities to chose from this weekend, from gyms to bowling to museums and playgrounds. On top of that, beautiful weather is coming to usher in the last hurrah of summer.

Even though the state's seeing stabilizing numbers, health experts warn now is not the time for a free-for-all.

"Be smart about those social events or types of trips that you're planning for your holiday weekend," said Atrium Health's Dr. Katie Passaretti.

An infectious disease expert, Passaretti said the state has experienced a spike in COVID-19 numbers after every major holiday since the pandemic, starting about two weeks after the holiday.

The Tar Heel State added 2,045 new cases Friday, which is now considered an above-average increase. However, overall, the numbers look stable.

"That can turn around quickly if we don't go into this holiday weekend with responsible behaviors. So, really play the long game instead of the short game," said Passaretti.

Another 2K #COVID19 case day for #NC. Avg line still showing signs of stability. Hospitalizations back above 900, avg line still declining. Still awaiting positive test rate update for the day.



Totals: 174,254 cases; 2,839 deaths (+36) pic.twitter.com/iObMeUEloD — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) September 4, 2020

Experts caution to choose activities wisely. Very few things are without risk, but according to the CDC, the riskiest will be those indoors, with larger groups, and no masks. On the other hand, gathering outdoors, keeping distance, and masking up all add layers of safety.

For those committed to gathering for a cookout, Atrium Health has these gathering tips:

Meet only with those in your household or social bubble

Gather outside of mealtimes, so you can keep masks on

Mark off 6-foot distances for tables or seating

Offer sealed masks for party favors

Avoid communal food stations

Health officials remind that the bottom line is these practices are about lives and health, but also about all the activities everyone enjoys and wants to get back to.