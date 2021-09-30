Decision expected Thursday on masks in Lincoln County schools

A judge is expected to make a final decision on whether masks will be required in schools across Lincoln County Thursday.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A decision is expected Thursday on whether students in Lincoln County will be required to wear masks in schools.

Face coverings are currently optional but the board's decision is facing pushback in the courts. A group of parents filed a lawsuit against the district, saying masks should still be required.

During a hearing Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from both sides. The judge pushed the decision to Thursday.

An attorney representing parents said the district is directed to follow the state's guidance on masks, and if there's no requirement in place, they should follow the CDC's policy. The district's representation disagreed, arguing the state has not directed schools to mandate face coverings.

Lincoln County's health director sent a letter to the board outlining COVID-19 data for the county, requesting the mask mandate be put back in place. Under the current policy, students are required to be in school for in-person learning unless they are positive for COVID-19 or have a written quarantine order.

Lincoln County and Union County are the only North Carolina districts in the Charlotte area that currently don't require masks.

