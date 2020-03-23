Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter announced senior shopping hours for all stores starting Monday, March 23. Every Monday and Thursday mornings from 6 a.m. - 7 a.m. shoppers aged 60 and over can shop.

The Matthews based grocery store also will designate ExpressLane Online Shopping pick-up times from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. for seniors only every Thursday until further notice. They will waive the $4.95 fee and offer $5 delivery for seniors.

Bi-Lo

Bi-Lo has a special shopping hour dedicated to seniors and high-risk customers from 8 – 9 a.m., Monday through Friday, in all stores. All pharmacy locations will open at 8 a.m. on weekdays to provide prescription refills, influenza and pneumonia vaccines and customer counseling.

Publix

The grocer is designating Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 – 8 a.m., as senior shopping hours for customers age 65 and over. This change in hours will begin Tuesday, March 24, and continue until further notice. Publix Pharmacy will also open at 7 a.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Target

The national retailer says they are reserving the first hour of shopping each Wednesday "for vulnerable guests – including elderly and those with underlying health concerns." The company is encouraging other shoppers to plan their shopping around this timeframe.

The Fresh Market

The store designated the first hour of each weekday for senior shoppers and those most at-risk of coronavirus. The grocery chain said those hours are from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday through Friday.

Walmart

From March 24 through April 28, Walmart stores will host an hour-long senior shopping event every Tuesday for customers 60 and older. This will start one hour before the store opens. Their pharmacies and vision centers will also be open during this time, they said.

Whole Foods Market

All Whole Foods Market stores in the U.S. and Canada will service customers who are 60 and older one hour before opening to the public. Starting on Thursday, March 19, all Whole Foods Market stores in the U.K. will service customers who are 70 and older one hour before opening to the public.

Dollar General

All of its stores will dedicate the first hour of each shopping day to only senior shoppers. The company said the dedicated "Senior Hour" would give those most at-risk for coronavirus a chance to avoid more crowded shopping periods.

