CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 11,664 with 422 deaths. State health officials say the percentage of positive tests has gone down to 7% with doubling the number of tests, so the spike in positive cases is expected.
- Cases in South Carolina: 6,626 with 275 deaths. Confirmed cases have increased by 141 from Saturday. Fewer new cases were announced Sunday than Saturday, which had 226 new cases. A total of 275 people have died, an increase of 8 from Saturday. Dr. Linda Bell, the state's epidemiologist with DHEC, says the curve of cases for the illness appears to be leveling in the state.
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 1,717 with 51 deaths — which is up 37 cases and one death from Saturday's total count. Saturday, Mecklenburg County had no new coronavirus-related deaths to report. Mecklenburg County trends and daily case counts remain stable, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director
- How to file for unemployment in North Carolina
- North Carolina stay home order expiration: May 8
- South Carolina State of Emergency expiration: May 11
SC governor lifts mandatory home or work order, allows outdoor restaurant dining
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lifting the mandatory home or work order for the state, making it voluntary, and allowing restaurants to again serve customers in outdoor dining situations.
McMaster issued a series of executive orders Friday relaxing many rules that had previously been put in place during a news conference. He also called for a statewide day of prayer on Sunday.
The home or work order (essentially a stay at home order) will now become voluntary on Monday, May 4 at 12:00 a.m. That's also the same day outdoor dining returns.