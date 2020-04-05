CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

SC governor lifts mandatory home or work order, allows outdoor restaurant dining

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is lifting the mandatory home or work order for the state, making it voluntary, and allowing restaurants to again serve customers in outdoor dining situations.

McMaster issued a series of executive orders Friday relaxing many rules that had previously been put in place during a news conference. He also called for a statewide day of prayer on Sunday.

The home or work order (essentially a stay at home order) will now become voluntary on Monday, May 4 at 12:00 a.m. That's also the same day outdoor dining returns.