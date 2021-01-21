Mecklenburg Co. classifies previously reported COVID-19 cases as clusters at 3 CMS schools

CMS said in these cases, the notification and contact tracing process worked as it should.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health officials notified Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools that several already-reported COVID-19 cases they investigated at North Mecklenburg High, Butler High and Lake Wylie Elementary are classified as clusters.

CMS said in these cases, the notification and contact tracing process worked as it should. All impacted students and staff were notified previously of confirmed cases and/or the need to quarantine due to close contact with infected persons.

No impacted students or staff have been in the building since the notification was made, CMS reported. Enhanced cleaning and sanitation procedures were implemented and those actions have been completed.