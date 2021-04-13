Mecklenburg County health leaders to update COVID-19 vaccinations

Health Director Gibbie Harris will update Charlotte's COVID-19 metrics and vaccine rollout as North Carolina has paused Johnson & Johnson vaccinations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris will update the county's COVID-19 metrics and vaccine rollout Tuesday, just hours after North Carolina health officials announced the state will pause further Johnson & Johnson vaccinations due to possible blood clot concerns in some patients.

The pause on vaccinations comes after the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and Food and Drug Administration issued a joint statement saying they were investigating reports of unusual blood clots in patients 6 to 13 days after vaccination. According to the report, all six cases were reported in women between the ages of 18 and 48. There was one death and all cases remained under investigation.

Shortly after the CDC's recommendation, Novant Health became the first Charlotte-area health care provider to announce it would temporarily halt Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Patients who are scheduled to get the J&J vaccine will be offered either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or be rescheduled. Atrium Health made a similar announcement Tuesday.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services also said it will follow the CDC's recommendation, and has paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until further notice.

For some perspective, 6 out of 6.8 million people experienced the blood clot. It is EXTREMELY rare @wcnc — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) April 13, 2021

Vaccine providers in the area, including Atrium Health and StarMed HealthCare, announced they have available appointments and walk-in slots for vaccinations Tuesday and Wednesday at multiple locations in the Charlotte area.