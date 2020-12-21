Charlotte hospitals preparing to receive Moderna coronavirus vaccine

North Carolina health officials say up to 175,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could be shipped to the state as early as Monday.

Half of the doses will go to hospitals while the rest will go to long-term care facilities in all 100 counties. The federal government has chosen Walgreens and CVS to administer the vaccines in those facilities.

On Monday, CVS Pharmacy revealed the teams that will give the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in facilities across 12 states this week and the company expects to vaccinate up to 4 million residents and staff at more than 40,000 long-term care facilities through the program.

“Today’s rollout is the culmination of months of internal planning and demonstrates how the private sector can use its expertise to help solve some of our most critical challenges,” said Larry J. Merlo, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “I’m grateful for the herculean efforts of everyone involved, including our health care professionals who will be deployed throughout the country to bring peace of mind to long-term care facility residents, staff, and their loved ones.”

Atrium Health announced Monday they were among the first health care providers in North Carolina to get the Moderna vaccine. Atrium was also among 11 health care providers who received the first shipments of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine earlier this month.

NEWS: Atrium Health is proud to be one of the first in the region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. We’re grateful to receive this second vaccine as we move toward defeating this virus. We will continue with updates here and our other social media channels. pic.twitter.com/qQ3FgYpIt3 — Atrium Health (@AtriumHealth) December 21, 2020

CVS Pharmacy teams will make three visits to every long-term care facility to ensure residents and staff receive their initial shot and the critical booster. The majority of residents and staff will be fully vaccinated three to four weeks after the first visit, depending on which vaccine they receive.