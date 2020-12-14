First COVID-19 vaccines in Charlotte expected to arrive Monday morning

The first round of the Coronavirus vaccine will be delivered to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte Monday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Charlotte Monday morning. The first batch of Pfizer's vaccine is scheduled to arrive at Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center at 10:30 a.m.

On Thursday, an FDA advisory board met to discuss emergency authorization of the Pfizer vaccine. It will be distributed to 11 hospital groups in North Carolina beginning Monday.

Healthcare workers at high risk of COVID-19 and people working in long-term care facilities are at the top of the state’s priority list for vaccines, but Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said hospitals will decide who is vaccinated first.

#BREAKING Sources tell me the first round of COVID-19 vaccines will be delivered to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte at 10:30 this morning. I'll have a live report from the hospital starting at 11:30am on @wcnc. pic.twitter.com/EZLuBSlOxE — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) December 14, 2020

A second phase of vaccinations will include frontline workers, school staff and those who are over the age of 65 or are considered high risk.

Once those populations are vaccinated, phase three will launch, covering all essential workers and students.

And finally phase four, which will include the remaining population, an estimated 3.6 million to 4 million people.

Experts say the vaccine won't be readily available to the general public until the second quarter of 2021, but Dr. Cohen urges everyone to get the vaccine as soon as it is available to them.

A recent Gallup poll found fifty-eight percent of Americans said they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from a low of 50% in September. Many of the participants cited possible side effects as concerns.

Doctors have said side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine could include chills and muscle aches or possibly a fever from the second does. Headaches and tenderness at the injection site are also possible.