NC health officials recommend COVID-19 boosters for children ages 12 to 15

North Carolina health officials support the CDC's recommendation for children ages 12 to 15 to get their COVID boosters.

The CDC also recommends a third dose of Pfizer for children ages 5 to 11 who have compromised immune systems.

"The new recommendations by the CDC reinforce the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters — and the urgency of getting vaccinated and boosted to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death," Kody H. Kinsley, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, said.

Back on Jan. 5, the state set another COVID-19 case record with more than 20,000 new cases reported with the positivity rate also rising.

"I know many of you are weary and frustrated," Gov. Roy Cooper said during a COVID-19 briefing Tuesday afternoon. "I know it was difficult for people who wanted to do the right thing over the holidays and to make difficult decisions with family and friends."

Cooper said he understands it can be scary to see so many people testing positive for the virus but explained that the omicron variant appears to be less severe for people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.

"We have the benefit of so much more information, science and data than we did at the start of the pandemic," Cooper said. "Getting more people vaccinated and boosted is the key. I and my family have, and that's the strongest protection we have to fight this virus and live normal lives."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts