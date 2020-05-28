NC hits hospitalization high 2 days in a row; 33 new COVID-19 related deaths

For the second day in a row and the third time this week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina were at an all-time high.
At 10:30 a.m. Thursday North Carolina reported 708 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations were at 702 Wednesday, which is a spike of 81 from Tuesday.
The state also reported 33 new deaths Thursday, which brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths across the state to 827.
NC Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers and trends Thursday at 2 p.m. Watch it live on WCNC Charlotte.
RELATED: US reaches 100,000 COVID-19 deaths