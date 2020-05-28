NC hits hospitalization high 2 days in a row; 33 new COVID-19 related deaths

NC Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers and trends Thursday at 2 p.m.

For the second day in a row and the third time this week, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in North Carolina were at an all-time high.

At 10:30 a.m. Thursday North Carolina reported 708 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations were at 702 Wednesday, which is a spike of 81 from Tuesday.

The state also reported 33 new deaths Thursday, which brings the total of COVID-19 related deaths across the state to 827.