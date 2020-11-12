North Carolina's new COVID-19 restrictions and curfew begin Friday. What you need to know

Gov. Roy Cooper's modified stay-at-home order is in effect from 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day beginning Friday night. It's goal is to slow the spread of COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina's statewide curfew takes effect Friday night. It means unless an activity is considered essential, everyone is required to be at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Governor Roy Cooper made the announcement about a modified stay-at-home order and nighttime curfew on Tuesday.

Businesses, including restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, personal care businesses, most retail stores and more will be required to close at 10 p.m. Alcohol sales are required to stop at 9 p.m. The sale of alcohol cannot resume until 7 a.m.

"It means just what it says: people are to stay at home between those hours," Cooper said.

The order couldn't come at a worse time for businesses across the state. December is typically a big month in the restaurant industry, and after a tough 2020, many business owners were counting on a big holiday season to close the year. According to the National Restaurant Association, over 100,000 restaurants nationwide have closed their doors permanently or long-term due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For those still open, the average restaurant has seen a 36% drop in revenue this year due to the restrictions put on businesses.

Multiple businesses in Charlotte have announced they will be temporarily closing to protect staff members and customers from the virus.

Certain essential activities are exempt from the curfew like going to work, shopping for essential items or seeking medical care.

Here's what you can do:

Visit the pharmacy or store to get essential medicine

Shop at stores for essential supplies

Visit the hospital or get medical attention

Care for family members who are sick

Go to work

Order carryout or food for delivery

Here's what you cannot do:

Go to the gym

Dine in at restaurants

Hang out at bars

Visit friends

The new restrictions come as the state sees more COVID-19 cases than ever. Gov. Cooper has warned that if the case trends do not start moving in the opposite direction, more restrictions could be necessary.