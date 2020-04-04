CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of U.S. deaths from COVID-19 were more than 7,100 at 4:45 a.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, according to numbers from Johns Hopkins University. More than a quarter of those are in New York City.

The worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is just over 1.1 million with almost 59,000 deaths and 226,000 recoveries.

Walmart regulating how many customers can enter stores

Starting Saturday (April 4), Walmart will limit the number of customers who can be in a store at once. Stores will now allow no more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20% of a store’s capacity.

