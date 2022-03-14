Pfizer CEO encourages 4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Other medical experts believe that an additional dose is only necessary for those at highest risk at the moment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Even as COVID-19 cases decrease, the conversation for a 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose has increased according to the CEO of Pfizer.

When asked about additional protection against the virus Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said it's necessary and they have already sent data to the FDA to get a second opinion.

"The protection we are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths, is not that good against infections, but doesn't last very long," Bourla said.

According to the CDC right now more than 30 percent of the U.S. population still is not fully vaccinated. Out of that unvaccinated group, doctors said they are seeing more COVID-19 related deaths.

That risk also increases for those who are elderly, with pre-existing conditions or immune-compromised. That's why Former FDA Associate Commissioner Peter Pitts says the 4th dose of the vaccine is more necessary specifically for those groups. As for others who have received a double dose and a booster Pitts said for now they are as protected as can be.

“That doesn’t mean that we may not come down with COVID-19, but if we do it will pass quickly," Pitts said. "It will be like having the common cold not that anybody wants to get it but it won’t be a serious life threatening situation.”

Right now medical experts say Pfizer and other companies are working on a dual dose for the flu and COVID-19 to fight against any future variants.