Health officials to discuss rapid COVID-19 testing in schools

North Carolina health leaders are recommending the rapid tests for students and staff who have been exposed to Coronavirus or show symptoms.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Department of Instruction officials and other state health leaders will meet Thursday morning to discuss a new plan to control the spread of COVID-19 in public schools.

State health officials are recommending free antigen rapid tests for students and staff who are experiencing symptoms of Coronavirus or to those who’ve been exposed.

The rapid test requires either a nose swab or saliva sample and provides results within minutes compared to paraben tests which provides results in days.

The downside of the rapid tests are the accuracy of the results. Health officials say the tests has a greater possibility of false negatives.

If approved, rapid tests could arrive to districts as early as Dec. 14 and then be distributed to all schools by the end of the year.

While details on how the tests will be administered haven't been decided, possible plans include testing locations at local health departments or hospitals or training school employees to administer the tests on school grounds.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released new data relating to Covid-19 cases in schools Tuesday afternoon. The new numbers show there have been 23 new cases of Covid-19 among staff members. For reference, there are 19,106 staff members within CMS.

Twenty-two new cases have been reported among students, according to the latest data. There are 41,688 students in the district who are reporting for in-person learning.

This data represents a 4 day time period, shorter than what they typically release. For perspective, that's only 8 less students than the previous full week.

But there are still no signs that covid is spreading within the school buildings.

Earlier this week, the CMS Board of Education formally requested school staff be a top priority to receive the Coronavirus vaccine when it is available.

On Tuesday, the board sent a letter to Dr. Nathaniel Smith with the CDC, Dr. Mandy Cohen with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Gibbie Harris, the Mecklenburg County Health Director.