Key Facts:
- Cases in North Carolina: 4,816 with 86 deaths
- Cases in South Carolina: 3,439, with 87 deaths
- Cases in Mecklenburg County: 933*, with 12 deaths
- How to file for unemployment benefits in the Carolinas
- City of Charlotte short $14 million due to COVID-19 economic hit
There have been 582,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 23,628 have died and 44,261 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted more than 2.9 million tests.
Worldwide, there have been 1.9 million confirmed cases with nearly 120,000 deaths and nearly 450,000 recoveries.
Group urging NC leaders to reopen economy to hold rally outside Capitol
The Reopen NC group is a grassroots movement that wants to end the shutdown and reopen the state no later than May 1.
The group is planning a rally at the State Capitol building in Raleigh on Tuesday while maintaining social distancing expectations. Supporters are asked to simultaneously honk their cars for five seconds every 15 minutes starting at 11:15 a.m. to bring attention to their message.
Governor Cooper said Monday there are "Two T's" that will lead to reopening the state: Testing and tracing.
