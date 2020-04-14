CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

There have been 582,607 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. Of those, 23,628 have died and 44,261 have recovered. The U.S. has conducted more than 2.9 million tests.

Worldwide, there have been 1.9 million confirmed cases with nearly 120,000 deaths and nearly 450,000 recoveries.

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Group urging NC leaders to reopen economy to hold rally outside Capitol

The Reopen NC group is a grassroots movement that wants to end the shutdown and reopen the state no later than May 1.

The group is planning a rally at the State Capitol building in Raleigh on Tuesday while maintaining social distancing expectations. Supporters are asked to simultaneously honk their cars for five seconds every 15 minutes starting at 11:15 a.m. to bring attention to their message.

Governor Cooper said Monday there are "Two T's" that will lead to reopening the state: Testing and tracing.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Meat plants close, may lead to shortages

RELATED: Trump could introduce new panel Tuesday aimed at reopening the country

RELATED: City of Charlotte to be short $14 million due to COVID-19 economic hit