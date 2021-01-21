Rock Hill establishing community vaccination clinic

Appointments are required and will follow the guidelines for phased eligibility outlined by DHEC.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The City of Rock Hill is establishing a community clinic to administer the COVID-19 vaccination in York County.

Rock Hill officials said the clinic will be located at the Galleria Mall, 2301 Dave Lyle Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730, in the space formerly occupied by Home South and Goody’s. Operating hours are Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment only starting Jan. 22.

Appointments are required and will follow the guidelines for phased eligibility outlined by DHEC, with availability dependent upon the number of doses received each week from DHEC. Those who are eligible can submit a Piedmont Medical Center vaccine request form (link at www.cityofrockhill.com/COVID19) to be ready to schedule an appointment when available. Email addresses are required for registration.

Appointments for second doses will be made at the time the first shot is given. Patients are highly encouraged to receive their second dose from the same provider who administered the first.

Appointments will be filled weekly based on the number of vaccine doses we expect to receive. When no additional appointments are available, patients will be instructed to check back online to schedule appointments as they become available.

Dozens of volunteers are needed daily to assist with a variety of tasks including registration, data entry, and answering phones to make appointments and answer questions. Additionally, we need medical professionals to administer shots and observe patients following their inoculation. Volunteer shifts are 8 AM to 4 PM Tuesdays through Fridays, with lunch provided by local businesses in partnership with the York County Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Parking and entrance to the clinic space are available on the rear side of the mall, between Walmart and the mall entrance. The location is also served by My Ride, Rock Hill’s free, fixed-route transit system. Take Route 4: Dave Lyle/Galleria Line to the stop at Galleria Mall @ Cordova Rd (ID: 1126).