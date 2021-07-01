Rowan County administers 496 COVID-19 vaccines on day one of public rollout

The county had 600 doses and says they were able to distribute 496 at Wednesday's drive-thru vaccination clinic.

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Hundreds of people waited up to two hours in line in Rowan County Wednesday, as the county’s health department administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Officials with the health department told WCNC Charlotte the county had 600 doses and was able to distribute 496 at Wednesday's drive-thru vaccination clinic, held from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The county began turning away cars in line around 2:45 p.m.

“Hour and a half to two hours, somewhere in there,” said Jim Epperson, after receiving the vaccine. When asked if he felt it was worth the wait, he responded, “Oh yeah, definitely, of course.”

Rowan County Public Health says anyone 75 and older, regardless of health status or living situation, is now eligible to receive the vaccine, as part of Phase 1b/Group 1. They said the vaccine is free for all and no appointments are necessary, all you have to do is show up and get in line.

Among those in line on Wednesday was 92-year-old Rosalie Adams, who turns 93 in April.

“I’ve been staying home, people have been kind, helping me with my groceries and things,” she said.

But Adams said leaving her house Wednesday was worth it.

“You know people say, well why should I have to take them? I’m alive probably because I’ve had the polio shot, I remember the polio shot, I remember the sugar cubes, all kinds of things,” she said, referring to a few of the vaccines she says she’s received throughout her lifetime.

Also in line on Wednesday was a Davis couple, married 18 years. Both said they were excited to get vaccinated together.

"We do everything together,” said Mrs. Davis.

Mr. Davis added, “You know the old ring deal don’t you, everything together.”

Rowan County’s public rollout of the vaccine was originally scheduled to begin on Jan. 11. But after receiving 600 doses, Nina Oliver, the county’s public health director says the county didn’t want to wait, and after witnessing Wednesday’s turnout, Oliver says she’s full of emotions.

“Happy, happy,” she said. “It’s our weapon against this virus, the virus’ number one job is to simply spread and we now have a weapon to help prevent and stop that virus.”

The county said they will be hosting another drive-thru vaccination clinic on Jan. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., or until vaccines run out. The clinic will be held at the Rowan County Health Department building located at 1811 East Innes St, Salisbury.

“The state sends us weekly vaccines so we get a shipment every week,” Oliver said. “We get an allocated amount, it’s different every week."