Mecklenburg County ready to give COVID-19 vaccines to adults 75 or older

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Public Health announced Monday that the County will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to Phase 1B Group 1, which includes all adults 75 years or older, beginning January 6.

During Phase 1a, the vaccine was made available to healthcare workers caring for and working directly with patients with COVID-19 and those giving vaccines.

In Phase 1b, the vaccine will be made available first to Group 1 adults 75 years or older regardless of medical condition or living situation. This next phase of vaccinations will begin Wednesday, January 6.

The County is opening a limited number of appointments for Phase 1b, Group 1 based on the current vaccine supply for both Phase 1a and Phase 1b.

By appointment only COVID-19 Vaccine clinics will be held at Bojangles' Coliseum, 2700 East Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205 beginning January 6 at 8:30 a.m. Due to limited vaccine availability and the need to follow COVID-19 safety precautions, appointments are required for all eligible recipients.

Mecklenburg County residents who are 75 years or older may make an appointment for their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine online beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021. Instructions are available at mecknc.gov/COVID-19.

Phone appointments may be made by calling 980-314-9400 and selecting Option 3 beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 5. If you leave a message, we will attempt to return your call within 24-48 business hours.

Appointment slots begin Wednesday, January 6 and will be limited by vaccine supply. If you are unable to secure an appointment right away, please continue to check for updates. As more vaccines are made available, additional appointment times will be made available. We will continue to provide updates at mecknc.gov/COVID-19.

To access parking for the COVID-19 Vaccination site at the Bojangles' Coliseum BOplex, please use the entrance on Briar Creek Road. Briar Creek Road is exit 244 on East Independence Blvd. For close parking, please use sections 10-15 in the parking lot.

Instructions regarding the second dose appointment will be provided following your appointment for your first dose.

