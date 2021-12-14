x
Coronavirus

Cooper to give COVID-19 update Tuesday as health officials monitor omicron variant

Cooper and North Carolina COVID-19 task force officials will update the state's case and vaccine information on Tuesday.
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a news conference in the state Administration Building on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 in Raleigh, N.C. Cooper announced his plan to sign the General Assembly’s two-year budget bill into law when he receives it (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson)

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and members of the state's COVID-19 task force will give an update Tuesday afternoon as health officials monitor the omicron variant. 

Cooper is scheduled to speak at 3 p.m. from Raleigh, presumably with Dr. Mandy Cohen, who will step down as secretary of North Carolina's Department of Health and Human Services at the end of the month. 

On Monday, NC DHHS reported 2,168 new cases of COVID-19. That's up slightly from the 2,101 new cases reported last Monday. Mecklenburg County officials also confirmed North Carolina's first case of omicron at UNC Charlotte last week. 

Health officials said a UNC Charlotte student who traveled out of state for Thanksgiving tested positive for the variant. The student has since recovered and any close contacts for the student tested negative, according to Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris. 

As of 12 p.m. Monday, 73% of adults in North Carolina have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 69% of adults are fully vaccinated. 

WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner will recap Gov. Cooper's remarks and the latest COVID-19 information in North Carolina Tuesday. That report will air during WCNC Charlotte News at 4 p.m.

