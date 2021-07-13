Cooper to make economic announcement, promote vaccines in Cabarrus County

Gov. Roy Cooper will promote vaccinations as schools across North Carolina make preparations for the upcoming year.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper will be in Kannapolis Tuesday to promote COVID-19 vaccines at Northwest Cabarrus High School.

During his visit, Cooper is expected to discuss the importance of vaccinations for students and teachers as districts across the state make preparations for the upcoming school year.

Cooper has yet to make a decision on whether face coverings will be required in all schools this year despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that says fully vaccinated teachers and students don't need face coverings. Multiple districts in the Charlotte area have said they're waiting for guidance from the state before making a final decision on masks.

According to data from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), 50% of children older than 12 are fully vaccinated in North Carolina. The COVID-19 vaccine is currently only available for kids at least 12 years old.

Cooper is also scheduled to make an economic development announcement Tuesday afternoon. Details of the announcement haven't been made public at this time.

WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner will be at Gov. Cooper's event at Northwest Cabarrus High School. Her full report on Cooper's visit will air on WCNC Charlotte News at 5.

