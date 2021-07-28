SC law forbids mask mandates in public schools, but health officials are encouraging face coverings

South Carolina education officials said they won't be able to mandate masks in schools due to recently passed legislation.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now recommending all residents wear masks indoors, even if fully vaccinated.

But when it comes to masks in the classroom, South Carolina education officials said they won't be able to mandate masks in schools due to recently passed legislation. Still, SCDHEC is encouraging masks to be worn in the classroom.

"We want people to understand the reason we are changing this is because we want people to be well protected," SCDHEC Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said.

The new guidance comes as cases are rising. Recent data shows, in the month of June more than 90% of COVID-19 cases and deaths were among those not fully vaccinated.

"Disease activity is surging now at alarming levels so we certainly understand the frustration," Dr. Bell said. "We hoped that we could reach a point where we could relax prevention measures."

Masking in schools is also bringing resistance, despite the recommendations to wear these in the classroom.

South Carolina public schools are bound by Proviso 1.108 which was passed by the General Assembly as part of the 2021-22 General Appropriations Bill. This Proviso prevents school districts from requiring face coverings in schools. The use of face coverings by students and staff within school facilities remains a recommendation of state and federal public health officials and Proviso 1.108 does not prevent districts from encouraging the wearing of face coverings in these settings.

Since this is state law, there will not be any changes despite what public health recommendations may be put forth from various agencies and organizations. This was an act of the General Assembly signed by Governor Henry McMaster, and neither the SCDE nor Superintendent Spearman has the authority to reverse it without legislative action.

Governor Henry McMaster tweeting, "State law now prohibits school administrators from requiring students to wear a mask. The General Assembly agreed with me – and that decision is now left up to the parents." He also encouraged vaccination.

— Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) July 27, 2021

South Carolina health officials hoping schools will mask up anyways.

"I hope the school year will look like, is that our students our staff and visitors to the schools will adopt the recommendations," Dr. Bell said.

SCDHEC says they will be releasing new guidance for South Carolina schools later this week.