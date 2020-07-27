State senator sparked nursing home investigation in early days of pandemic

The request followed concerns by a nurse who said the unnamed nursing home wasn't protecting residents or staff from COVID-19.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Newly released public records show a tip from a state senator launched a public health investigation into a Mecklenburg County nursing home in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In emails obtained by WCNC Charlotte, Mecklenburg County redacted the name of the nursing home in question.

"I was contacted yesterday by a constituent who works as a nurse at a facility in the area," Sen. Natasha Marcus (D), NC-Mecklenburg County, wrote in an email to Mecklenburg County Government Affairs Liaison

Starla Tanner on April 22. "She and her coworkers do not have sufficient PPE to protect themselves from the coronavirus, even though they are expected to care for COVID-19 patients. Also, the nursing home is not taking precautions to protect residents against the virus. Roommates of residents who test positive with COVID-19 (so they have been exposed) are moved in with a new roommate, which is likely spreading the virus. And one of the two wings where COVID19 patients are being quarantined, does not have the negative pressure precaution to contain the virus. Who can look into this nursing home and ensure patients and workers are protected? I can provide more detail as needed to investigate."

The records show it took two days for Tanner to respond and connect Sen. Marcus with Health Director Gibbie Harris.

"I've looped Gibbie Harris into this email exchange," Tanner wrote. "I apologize for the delayed response! I thought I had sent this email earlier."

Harris told Sen. Marcus if she provided the name of the facility, she would have staff follow up. Sen. Marcus provided the name, which the county redacted before releasing to us. By that point, five days had passed since her original email.

A nurse's concerns about COVID19 and PPE prompted Sen. Natasha Marcus to request Mecklenburg County investigate a nursing home in April. The county redacted the name of the facility before releasing the records.

"She says there has still never been a staff meeting to discuss their guidelines during this pandemic, no clear communication with the patients, many of whom are confused, and she doesn't feel safe going to work," Sen. Marcus wrote in an email to Harris on April 27.

The initial request came just days after Mecklenburg County started identifying nursing homes with COVID-19 outbreaks of two cases or more. What started as eight Mecklenburg County nursing and residential facilities with outbreaks is now 24 as of Friday. State records show those nursing and residential facilities are home to dozens of resident deaths and hundreds of positive cases among staff and residents.

"We responded to this outbreak similar to all LTC facility outbreaks," a county spokesperson said Monday. "The list of facilities previously and currently in outbreak status is published twice a week by the state. We can't release any other specific information."