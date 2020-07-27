Tweetsie Railroad closes again

North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services told the attraction they are not permitted to operate during coronavirus restrictions

BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Tweetsie Railroad is halting all trains and sending them back to the depot after a short lived restart was stopped by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human services.

"We are not permitted to run the train," the amusement attraction said on its website Monday just over a week since reopening. "We have no choice but to close the park and cancel upcoming special events."

The park in Blowing Rock had closed when coronavirus restrictions were implemented earlier this year. The park reopened on Friday, July 17 with what they described as "limited weekend operations."

At the time, the park said they would be operating with limited guest capacity.

"When parks like ours are cleared to open in North Carolina, we will reevaluate the possibility of welcoming guests back to Tweetsie Railroad and hosting Tweetsie Christmas," the park said Monday upon closing once more.

North Carolina remains in “Safer At Home Phase 2” through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 7, at which time it can either be extended or the state could move onto Phase 3. An announcement from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper would likely come some time next week.

Amusement parks such as Tweetsie Railroad have been allowed to reopen in South Carolina.