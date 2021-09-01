State workers could start having to show negative COVID-19 tests in NC

The deadline looms for Cooper's Cabinet and state workers to show vaccination status.

RALEIGH, N.C. — State workers who have not submitted their vaccination status could start having to show negative COVID-19 tests.

In July, Governor Cooper required all his cabinet and those whose departments fall directly under him to do so.

"The evidence is stark and clear. If you don't get vaccinated, not only are you going to cause problems for yourself, you will cause problems for other people," Governor Cooper said in July as he issued an Executive Order.

The deadline for those who work for Governor Cooper to show their proof of vaccination is Sept. 8. Wednesday is the day that those who haven't presented their status could be required to show a negative test.

Starting next week any of the thousands of state workers who work for the governor's cabinet agencies who don't show proof of vaccination, must get tested weekly.

Cooper's Executive Order also mandated that unvaccinated state workers must wear a mask inside buildings, although right now cities like Raleigh and Charlotte already have such mandates in place for everyone.

When Cooper announced his vaccination requirements, he also urged private business owners to follow suit. And many, like Jenny Brule, the owner of Ice House have.

"I'm all for the masks I'm all for the vaccine, my employees are all vaccinated and they all wear masks," Brule said. She also said she was not happy about having to enforce that policy on her customers.

Agencies with the requirement include the Administration, Commerce, Environmental Quality, Health and Human Services, Information Technology, Natural and Cultural Resources, Military and Veteran Affairs, Public Safety, Revenue and Transportation departments.

